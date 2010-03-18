Get The Look: Jessica Biel’s Spring Makeup

Photo: © Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Summit on the Summit

Our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop on this fresh and pretty makeup look that the lovely Jessica Biel wore to a recent red carpet event. Find out how to recreate this look at home with these easy beauty tips!

It’s starting to get gorgeous outside, time to match your makeup to the sunny weather!

Looking for a way to signal that spring is almost here? How about freshening up your makeup with soft pink and gold accents like Jessica Biel did in NYC on Mar. 10. “We wanted to look fresh, natural and not fussed over,” says celebrity makeup artist Matin, who created Jessica’s gorgeous look for the premiere of her documentary, Summit On The Summit: Kilimanjaro.”

To get Jess’ sexy yet soft eyes, Matin used Laura Mercier Shimmer Eye Colour in Temptation on the tops and bottoms of her eyes. He applied a taupe shimmer under her brow and on the inner corners of her eyes.

“I only lined between the lashes so it frames the eyes without hardness,” Matin says, “and the taupe also gives a hint of color and definition without looking too hard.”

For an all over glow, Matin dusted Laura Mercier Shimmer Bloc in Golden Mosaic on Jessica’s cheeks.

He finished off the look with a juicy lip by using Clark’s Botanicals Lip Tint in Rachel Red.

-Marta Topran