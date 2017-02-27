You Have to See Jessica Biel’s Gorgeous Oscars 2017 Hairstyle From the Back

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

You *have* to see Jessica Biel’s gorgeous Oscars hairstyle from the back. [Instagram]

Did anyone else see Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho get hit in the head with a flagpole during her performance? [Us Weekly]

Andrew Garfield clearly felt all the feels last night when Emma Stone won Best Actress. [Marie Claire]

The insanely gorgeous and deserving Maria Borges is the new face of L’Oreal. [Elle]

Starbucks just debuted two new drinks, including a non-dairy coconut milk mocha macchiato. [Refinery29]

What exactly makes a peasant blouse “peasant”? [Racked]

Meryl Streep may or may not be in a fight with Karl Lagerfeld after he called her cheap. [Fashionista]

Can zinc actually help fight off a cold? [The Cut]