Jessica Biel, Fresh Faced While She Sucks Face

Jessica Biel is the epitome of a natural beauty. The girl goes out in public with literally no makeup (something unheard of in celebrity land) and still manages to look gorgeous. Pictured above, the actress and boyfrend Justin Timberlake (wearing a William Rast shirt of course) sat courtside at the Lakers game last night looking like the cute couple that they are. Biel really masters effortless beauty; she looks just as good fresh faced and wearing a t-shirt as she does when she’s rocking a red carpet gown.