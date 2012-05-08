Get Jessica Alba’s Sideswept Strands, A Met Gala Trend

Jessica Alba was one of many who decided to wear her hair in soft, sideswept curls last night at the Met Gala. Joining her in the trend were Lana Del Rey, Coco Rocha (with a splash of pink) and Amy Adams to name just a few.

Hairstylist Renato Campora for Frederic Fekkai noted that for her look, he was inspired by the asymmetrical look that Elsa Schiaparelli so often wore. Her gold Michael Kors gown was also asymmetrical, so it was clearly a theme for her last night. To get the look, Campora applied Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray Gel to wet hair and then gave Alba a strong side part. He dried the hair with a round brush to create volume and shine. Next, he used a one inch curling iron to create the body and shape of the look. Renato then brushed through the curls to build waves starting from the side-part. After, he applied a small amount of Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream to define the waves of the hair and add a lasting shine. To finish off the look Campora sprayed a bit of hairspray.

Image via Sipa