Best of the Week: Jessica Alba’s Bronze Lip, Jordana Brewster’s Braided Updo, More

Between all the awards, premieres, and galas this week, A-listers were out and about, and full-fledged glam. While Keira Knightley reminded us how much we love a matte lip, Jessica Alba’s bronze lip added a little sparkle to our day, all while inspiring us to add some to our lips, too.

Jessica Chastain showed us the power of a lady in red, and we’re not talking about her outfit. And, we have to thank Jordana Brewster for continuing the braided updo trend, and doing it well. After hearing about all of these gorgeous looks, we know you’re dying to see them for yourselves. So, take a look at our slideshow, above, for all of the best beauty looks of the week we’ve already mentioned, and even more!

