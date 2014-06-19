The One Health Trend Jessica Alba Won’t Try

Jessica Alba is a pretty healthy gal. She exercises, she eats well, and she recently partnered with ZICO to discuss the benefits of coconut water . But still, there’s one health trend that the actress just isn’t on board with: oil pulling.

While the ancient health trick is becoming increasingly popular (Shailene Woodley admits to being a fan), Jessica won’t be trying it anytime soon. “I’ve read about it, but I don’t know if I could do it for 20 minutes. 20 minutes every day? I can’t do anything for 20 minutes. Like if a meal takes more than 20 minutes I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I would probably gag, too.”

While she hasn’t tried swishing it, Jessica said she likes to use coconut oil in her beauty routine. “It’s great for the ends of your hair, and you can throw a little in your bath. It’s good when you get out of the shower for the bottom of your feet.”

And although she loves all-natural beauty solutions (her favorite DIY recipe is making a sugar scrub out of fine sugar and an essential oil), Jessica always has some good product recommendations up her sleeve. “I go through phases of being obsessed with something and going nutty for it.” On her list as the moment is Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence ($85, tataharperskincare.com), Darphin Organic Rose Aromatic Care ($70, darphin.com), Suki Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser ($32.95, sukiskincare.com), Koh Gen Do Macro Vintage Eye Treatment ($138, barneys.com), and Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream ($32.21, drhauschka.com).

After seeing her glowing, clear skin in person, we’re off to buy it all.

