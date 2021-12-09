Jessica Alba’s Hair Stylist Uses This Under-$30 Volumizing Spray to Make Her Roots Look Fuller & Thicker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like there’s nothing Jessica Alba can’t do—she’s the CEO of a billion-dollar company, an award-winning actress, and most importantly, a kickass mom. We strive to live life everyday as much like her as we can, but let’s face it, being that successful and looking so flawless all the time is next to impossible. But even celebrities need a boost every now and then, which is why we were so excited to get the down-low on a volumizing hair product that Alba’s stylist swears takes her roots from 0 to 60 almost instantly.

To enhance locks and make them appear fuller, thicker, and more voluminous, celeb hair stylist, Brittney Ryan, uses one simple product. It’s a root spray from UNITE, a hair care brand that specializes in seriously specific goodies, like texturizers, blowout creams and so much more. Designed to instantly volumize hair, the Expanda spray gives bounce and life back to dull locks. Ryan says this under-$30 hair staple is her “go-to product” when she’s styling Alba’s hair in a “big voluminous look.”

“For root lift, I will put this directly at the roots, but for all over volume, I will spray throughout the whole hair,” Ryan explained over email. “After I style, to give it that extra volume, I’ll gently tap the Expanda Dust at the roots, gently massage it in, and it instantly gives it that ‘teased’ feel without all the knots.”

“UNITE is my go-to line I love to use on Jessica because not only does it have a product for every look we want to create, but it’s all very lightweight and never makes her hair feel heavy or like it has a lot of products in it,” the expert said. “Also, being vegan, I love using a line that I know is completely cruelty free and also free of parabens and sulfates.”

To use the volumizer, you simply spray the product along your damp roots. Once your locks absorb all of the goodness, they’ll be lifted and lively. Hundreds of shoppers credit the product for lifting hair rather than weighing it down.

“It gives my hair the extra volume I am looking for and helps my hair look as good as when I get it done at the salon,” wrote one five-star reviewer. Another added: “I have very fine thin hair and need a product that doesn’t weigh my hair down, but gives me mega volume. My mother found this product and had me try it. I was so pleased with how much thicker and fuller my hair looked after just blowing it dry. My hair never went limp and held the style all day! I looked like I had great hair finally!!! I would recommend this product to anyone but especially to those that aren’t blessed with wonderful hair…you’ll be amazed!!!”

Now that’s the kind of instant gratification we could all use more of. To further enhance this Alba effect, Ryan says she’ll use the brand’s Volumizing Spray and Finishing Cream as well. Now, all that’s left to do is find a red carpet for you to strut down.