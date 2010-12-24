Jessica Alba Reveals Sleek New Bob

Makeover alert! Jessica Alba showed that she’s one hot mom when she debuted a sexy new hairstyle on the press tour for her new movie Little Fockers. Our friends at StyleList got the inside scoop on the actress’ new ‘do.

Photos: Before © John Parra/Getty Images

After © Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With a dramatic center part, deeper reddish hue and shiny straight strands, the 29-year-old movie star and mom showed off her new short hairstyle during the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon show on Monday. We love how the length and blunt ends complement her facial features. Talk about making your eyes pop!

“New haircut tweeples -thx Renato Campora (@renatocampora),” she tweeted, giving props to her celebrity hairstylist, Renato Campora.

This is a look that screams Hollywood glam — just in time for all of those celebrity holiday soirees and Alba’s promotion of her new comedy, Little Fockers.

