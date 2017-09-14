Jessica Alba’s Secret for Effortless Waves Is Showering at Night

Jessica Alba‘s voluminous, beachy waves are some of the most sought-after in the hair game. In a new interview with Byrdie, the 36-year-old actress-turned-skin care mogul revealed that the secret to her coveted waves—and decompressing at the end of the day—is simply nighttime showers. “I like to take a shower at night. I feel like taking a shower or taking a bath, it just kind of like—I wind down,” Alba said.

And though sleeping with wet hair can be annoying to some, Alba embraces the “lioness” hair texture she wakes up to—with the help of a couple products, of course. To amp up her morning hair texture, Alba sprays a couple spritzes of leave-in conditioner and sea salt spray before going to bed. “I don’t even mind going to bed with my hair wet. I think it’s fine,” she said. “I wake up with lioness hair, but it’s fine—especially if you spray some leave-in conditioner and a little sea salt spray before you go to bed. It gives you that extra volume and texture.”

Though the jury’s still out as to which is better, morning or night showers, Alba’s super-easy hair trick just gave women one more reason to try the PM shower (which some ladies in our office are already devoted to). Lazy-girl beauty tricks FTW!