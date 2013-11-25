Makeover Alert: Jessica Alba Has a New Hair Color

Jessica Alba has been our longtime ombré idol, but now the actress has a brand new hair color. Alba posted a selfie on Instagram over the weekend from the set of her upcoming film Barely Lethal. The photo shows off her new hue, which is much blonder than before. A second photo reveals that the new look is more of a reverse ombré, which is blonde at the roots and darker on the tips and underneath. We’re guessing that Alba will be back to her darker roots after wrapping the film, but who knows?

What do you think of Jessica Alba’s new hair color?

