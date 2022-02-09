Jessica Alba Debuted ‘Expensive Blonde’ Hair & Here’s What That Really Means

We told you all about the “expensive brunette” hair trend last month, which has nothing to do with price and everything to do with technique. “Expensive brunette is all about a luxe feel, focusing on dimension, shine and hair health,” hairstylist Liam Curran said. But if we’re going to talk about brown hair, we have to ask, what about “expensive blonde?” Jessica Alba just debuted blonde hair that looks a lot like the golden trend we’ve been hearing all about.

Alba posted a cute before-and-after transformation on her Instagram, showing how she went from brunette to a warm blonde in her shortest bob yet. The new hue, by colorist Robert Ramos, isn’t all one color but it’s also not heavy with the contrast. (You know, those Y2K highlights that blew up again in 2020.) The highlights here are blended beautifully and the warm shade flatters Alba’s complexion.

According to British hairstylist Tom Smith, “expensive blonde” going to be a big spring trend. “It’s a really soft contrast so there are fewer shadows in the hair but it’s not one set color,” he said on Instagram. “There’s still dimension, there’s still highs and lows. Generally, it’s a warmer shade.” He sites Chrishell Stause‘s blonde as another example of the trend.

What does this mean for blondes going forward? Well, you’re always going to have those who live and die by platinum hair and you should always do what you like and not just what the biggest trends are. But it’s often easier on your hair to go with more of a warm tone than an ashy one. No more purple toners! So in 2022, we’re focusing on hair health and saying hello to golden blonde strands with much easier upkeep.

It’s possible we’ll see more bobs in 2022 as well if Alba’s chop is any indication.