Jessica Alba Just Got the Beachy Summer Haircut We All Want

Oh, hey, Jessica Alba—haven’t seen you around these haircut parts in a while. Because for the last few months, Alba has been hanging out in the longer-than-long hair category, almost to her waist with no distinguishable layers. Until, of course, hairstylist Chad Wood (whose clients include Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin) got together with Alba last night and chopped off her hair into textured, piece-y waves.

Wood posted a video to Instagram with the caption “Fresh ✂✂ for @jessicaalba” while fluffing and ruffling her hair. Though not a drastic, oh-my-gosh-what cut, Alba’s hair has noticeably blunter ends, with longer layers around her face, giving it a healthier look overall. Basically, she now has perpetual beachy waves, which is what we would very much like to have all summer long, thank you very much.

Luckily, you don’t have to chop your hair to get a similar finish—just spritz your damp hair with a sea salt spray, like Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray, diffuse it until it’s 75-percent dry, then wrap three-inch sections of hair around a one-and-a-half-inch curling wand, alternating the direction you wrap with each section you pick up. Got it? Good. And if all of that sounded like jargon to you, just check out our super-easy tutorial on how to get beachy waves in just a few steps. We can’t guarantee you’ll look exactly like Jessica Alba, but you’ll definitely feel a bit more glamorous.