Jergens Launched a Moisturizer Exclusively for Melanated Skin & Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel Like a ‘Glowing Goddess’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you want to glow without glittering. You know, look like you were kissed by a fog of fresh dew, without looking like you’re headed to a rave soon after. As we grow out of our teen years, the urge to dab glitter all over our bodies subsides, but “glazed donut skin” is trending more than ever and striking balance is half the journey. So how do you achieve a subtle glow while staying hydrated at the same time? Jergens cracked the code with its new glow moisturizer for melanated skin.

This Target exclusive recently launched and is available for under $9 in stores and online. To get the glow moisturizer just right, Jergens created a panel of BIPOC experts, including board certified dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb, celeb makeup artist Sheika Daley and beauty expert Danielle Gray. The team worked together to test out product formulas, input their thoughts on the product and more. The result is the perfect paraben-free moisturizer that leaves just the right amount of “glow” on everyone it touches.

Jergens Melanin Glow Moisturizer Bronze Luminizers

This moisturizer caters specifically to individuals with melanated skin. It makes skin-nourishing shea butter the star of the show, by incorporating naturally derived African shea and cocoa butter to make the skin appear highlighted without washing it out.

This Target-exclusive launch comes in two different variations: gold or bronze luminizing. Choose the gold variation if you want a more visible illuminated glow appearance and choose bronze if you want a more subtle, sheer glow. Both products are cruelty-free, paraben-free and formulated for all skin types.

Jergens Melanin Glow Moisturizer Gold Luminizers

One reviewer said they love that the moisturizer doesn’t weigh them down in a hot climate. “I live in a very hot climate where you burst into flames when outdoors,” they wrote. “This lotion gets absorbed quickly into your skin so when it’s time to go out you aren’t sweating out oils!”

Another shopper said, “This lotion smells like citrus light smell and left my skin with a glowing effect. It didn’t have a shimmer or anything just gives your skin a glow. And in the sunshine let’s just say I looked like a glowing goddess.”

Pick up this moisturizer ASAP to stay glowing even as the harsh winter months hit.