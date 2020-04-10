Woah—Jennifer Love Hewitt Dyed Her Hair Hot Pink at Home

It was just a few weeks ago that she debuted lighter hair and now Jennifer Love Hewitt has gone pink. The 911 actress is taking this whole physical distancing thing to the next level by dying her strands hot pink at home. “The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!” she wrote on Instagram. “Hey @911onfox new look for Maddie?!” Hewitt plays Maddie Buckley on the drama series and the show is currently on hiatus.

Lucky for the show and her hairstylist, Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee (who might not love her client taking her hair color into her own hands), Hewitt’s pink hair is only temporary. She used Lime Crime’s Color Conditioner in Pink to get the vibrant color right in the shower. It’s meant to extend the life of fashion hair colors between salon appointments but it can work as an update on its own, too. “Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun!” she added.

Unless Hewitt continues to use this conditioner in the shower, it should fade in a few washes. To keep the bright hue around a little longer, she could use Lime Crime’s Semi-Permanent Hair Color Tint and refresh it with the Color Conditioner. But something tells me that this is a very temporary makeover and her 911 character won’t be showing up to work with pink hair—though it might make things even more interesting.

Not a fan of pink? Lime Crime’s Color Conditioner comes in 10 shades including yellow, periwinkle and caramel.

