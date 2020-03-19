Jennifer Love Hewitt Got “Love Lights” Highlights and I’m Obsessed

Just yesterday it felt like everyone was chopping their hair into a blunt bob. Now, it’s all about changing up your hair color, it seems. The newest “it” shade is a pretty mix of brown and blonde hair (or bronde), as evident by Jennifer Love Hewitt’s highlights. The actress showed off her new look in an Instagram video, where she gushed over the lighter color and slightly shorter length. She stars as Maddie Buckley on the drama 911 and the show is currently on hiatus.

“OK guys, I just finished season 3 of 911 and it was time for a non-Maddie change,” she says. “So here I am fresh and ready for spring and summer break and I’ll be back to Maddie again but now, thank you Nikki so much. I couldn’t feel lighter and more like sunshine and I just love it, thank you so much. I really hope you guys like it and I think we’re calling these ‘love lights’, right?”

Hewitt’s gorgeous bronde hue is courtesy of Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee. The colorist posted the ‘do on Instagram as well, calling out the “love lights.”

Lee gave her client golden blonde highlights around her face and softly throughout her brunette hair. It catches the light and brightens up her entire face.

Hewitt also went a bit shorter to a mid-length cut that feels fresh and new. It’s not as short as say, Michelle Phan’s new bob or Liza Koshy’s one-length lob. But the shorter, slightly layered cut shows off the pretty highlights, or, love lights really well. Here’s to brighter hair for spring—when we finally get back outside, that is.