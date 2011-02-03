Jennifer Lopez’s Legs Go Global For Venus

Jennifer Lopez took a break from flossing just in time to lend her gorgeous gams to Venus razors as the brand’s first ever global ambassador a smart choice for Venus, as her legs seem to always be tanned to perfection.

The star’s print and television advertisements, which feature her looking very much in shape and, um, blindingly shiny, will debut later this month. As expected, Jen recorded her own rendition of the hit song “Venus” which will be released later today on Venus’ official site, where she also dishes on her own “Goddess Moments” and encourages users to share theirs.

Ms. Lopez will also help launch the newly established Venus Goddess Fund for Education to support female empowerment through partnerships with CARE International, the Step Up Women’s Network and Lopez’s own Maribel Foundation, founded in 2009.

The actress-turned-singer-turned-philanthropist said of the partnership, “The Venus brand empowers women and speaks to the ‘goddess’ in every one of us. Every woman is a goddess in her own right when we let our best feminine self shine through.” After landing a gig as the newest American Idol judge, I’m wondering where the 41-year-old mother finds the time!

The partnership was announced just in time for Valentine’s Day we see what you did there, Venus.

