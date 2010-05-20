Jennifer Lopez’s 3-Way Hairstyle

On the red carpet, one look is never enough! Our friends at Hollywood Life have the lowdown on J.Lo’s 3-in-1 night hairstyles. Check it out!

Photos: © Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez must have had quite the team of hair helpers backstage at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco on May 18. She changed her hair not once, but twice after walking the red carpet in a sexy, wavy ‘do. For her on-stage performance, J. Lo went for a wild and tousled curly look that she pinned up slightly at the top of her head. To accept her award, Jennifer flat ironed her hair into a super sleek coif. I’m not really sure how Jennifer managed to do such drastic hair changes in such a short amount of time. Kudos to her talented team of hair magicians backstage for transforming her so gorgeously.

So, which look is your favorite of the three?

– Marta Topran