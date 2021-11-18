Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Back a Very J.Lo Y2K Hairstyle & It Still Works

Why is it that when I wear my hair in a throwback hairstyle similar to the one I wore in high school in the early aughts, I look silly as hell? But when Jennifer Lopez pulls out the Y2K hair, she looks cool. It’s the magic of J.Lo. Late last month, Lopez performed at the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in celebration of her friend LL Cool J’s induction at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The duo hit the stage and it truly felt like 2002 again.

J.Lo and LL Cool J performed their 2002 hit song “All I Have” on stage. Lopez wore a sparkly bra top and low-rise pants. (Yes, they’re really back! And yes, you can ignore them.) She also wore her bronde — the perfect combination of blonde and brown — hair up in two high ponytails with the ends curled. It reminds me of the beginning of the “All I Have” music video.

Lopez didn’t go all Y2K with her makeup though, so she left the frosty nude lips and heavy smoky eye at home. To be honest, her current makeup routine is really just a modern update from that same look. She knows what works for her and she sticks to it.

Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin is responsible for the throwback pigtails, while Mary Phillips did her glam and Tom Bachik did her nails. You can tell Lopez was feeling herself and loving the 2002-era styles.

Somehow she pulls it all off without looking costume-y. Can we get an “I’m Real” reunion with Ja Rule next?