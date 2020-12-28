J.Lo’s ‘Unicorn Barbie’ Hair Has Total Lady Gaga Vibes

Jennifer Lopez just might be the hardest working woman in show business right now. While everyone else is laying low during the holiday season, Lopez is out there launching coffee brands, skincare lines and now, releasing a music video. Hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a photo of Lopez’s ‘Unicorn Barbie’ hair over the weekend, which gave us a sneak peek into the video for ‘In The Morning.’

In the teaser, Lopez has a Lady Gaga-style Chromatica vibe (in the best way possible) in a futuristic silk dress wearing a multicolored wig with shades of pink and purple. Her pastel makeup even perfectly matches the purple in her hair. You can thank makeup artist David Velasquez and Nars eyeshadow for that. In her own photos, Lopez also tagged her new skincare brand, JLo Beauty, so it’s safe to say she’s doing a little two-for-one promotion. We told you the woman works hard!

Of course, this being a Jennifer Lopez production, she’s rocking way more than one look in the video. Appleton also shared a photo of Lopez wearing a blunt blonde wig featuring an actual floral hair stencil. It’s extremely unique and like nothing we’ve seen before from the duo. To complete the look, Lopez is wearing red lipstick that matches the color in the flowers.

And she’s not slowing down anytime soon. She recently announced, while wearing a Dior bucket hat, gold hoops and a neutral sweatsuit, that she’ll be performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.

It’s safe to say JLo is sending 2020 out with a bang.