Blink and You Missed Jennifer Lopez’s Swarovski Crystal Super Bowl Manicure

It’s the day after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and if you’re anything like us, you really can’t stop thinking about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s electric halftime show (sorry, Chiefs). Because everyone was looking at the performers’ long, full hair—and their abs—it was easy to miss Lopez’s Super Bowl nails. But trust us—you want to get up close and personal with these blingy talons. The star paired her Versace ensemble with a custom Swarovski crystal manicure.

“I love mixed media and dimension and J.Lo loves bling and sparkle, so I teamed up with Swarovski to make that happen at the highest level,” said nail artist Tom Bachik in a statement. “I love making nails like jewelry. To do this we used Swarovski crystals, in various shapes, and applied them sporadically over the top like fractured glass. We finished with white striping in between the crystals to set it off.”

Bachik used dozens of Swarovski crystals to create this custom shattered glass design. He was inspired by Lopez’s glittery finale look.

As incredible as these nails are, they aren’t the only ones Lopez wore on Super Bowl night. Bachik also created pink, white and gold Versace-inspired nails to go with her after-party look. What, you thought one set of killer nails was enough for J.Lo?

While you might not be able to hire Bachik for his serious skills, if you head over to Etsy, there are dozens of gorgeous blingy press-on nails to shop and try for yourself. The GlamCode Bling Full Set 20 Swarovski Crystal Sand Glam Press on Nails ($22 at Etsy) are especially beautiful.

