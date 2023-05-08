J.Lo’s ‘Bronx Goddess Glow’ Skincare Routine Takes Just 5 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Jenny from the Block is back. Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday to share how she gets her “Bronx goddess glow” look with her J.Lo Beauty products and a few must-have accessories. Lopez’s skincare routine is surprisingly low-key in this glowy skin tutorial. “I’ve been asked what’s my signature go-to look,” Lopez says in the video. “I call it my Bronx goddess glow and it’s four easy steps.”

She’s definitely glowing in the video that has more than 4.5 million views already. Lopez starts by applying JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide ($79 at Sephora) to prep the skin. “This is when you have to do something really quick for a girls’ night out, you don’t want to be too fussy, you’re not trying to impress nobody, you’re just trying to look your best,” she says.

Next comes That Blockbuster Cream with Hyaluronic Acid ($59 at Sephora), which she applies down her neck and on her décolletage. Then, she goes in with That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides ($49 at Sephora), which she also brings down and massages into the skin around her mouth. For a natural-looking contour, she goes in with That Star Filter Complexion Booster in Rich Bronze, applying it to the high points of her face and under her cheekbones. Finally, she grabs the same product but in Pink Champagne and uses it as a highlighter around her eyes, on the bridge of her nose and around her lips.

“If you want to, you can add a little bit of gloss,” Lopez says while applying what looks like Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in 05 Marshmallow Electro ($24 at Sephora), a sugar pink with rose gold shimmer. She then adds a little mascara she calls “optional.” What’s “not optional?” It wouldn’t be a J.Lo look without hoops. “If you’re a Bronx beauty, you’ve got to have your hoops,” she says. “And if you really want to take it to the next level, just lay down those baby hairs a little bit.” And there you have it.