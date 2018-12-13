A Jennifer Lopez Skin Care Line is Coming, Because Dreams Really Do Come True

Achieving the signature “J-Lo glow” will soon be a reality. During a recent event for her upcoming film Second Act, Jennifer Lopez announced the impending launch of her very own skin care line–the end of 2019 to be exact.

To that we say: What?! We’ve literally been waiting years to have a bottle of whatever the 49-year-old beauty is using to maintain skin that looks like it was literally made for magazines and red carpets.

So what can we expect from the new skin care line that will probably cause an online frenzy the second it launches? Lopez revealed her line won’t involve anything that has to do with making false promises stating, “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

The 49-year-old singer and actress also went on to say, “I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez has curated a beauty line. Earlier this spring, she gifted fans with a super-sized, 70-piece cosmetics line alongside Inglot. Lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadows, pigments, highlighters and lipsticks were among the vast array of products Lopez created with to mimic her show-stopping looks. She also recently launched a holiday set with the cosmetics brand that includes a mascara, pigment eye shadow, highlighter and lipstick.

With or without makeup, J-Lo always seems to be glowing and we want in. The best part of this recently announced venture is that it won’t be collaborative, as she plans to create this one independently. Is anyone else as excited as we are?!