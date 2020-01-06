The Surprisingly Affordable ‘Bling’ J.Lo Uses to Get Glowy For Red Carpets

It’s always a surprise when Jennifer Lopez hits a red carpet. Will she go glam and Old Hollywood with her ensemble or channel an ultra-sultry diva? We love that she switches it up. What isn’t a surprise? That J.Lo glow she never leaves home without. And now we know exactly how she achieves it. Lopez enlisted makeup artist Scott Barnes and his Body Bling Body Lotion for Sunday night’s Golden Globes and according to the brand, it’s her go-to product for glowy skin.

Barnes incorporated his HD Powder ($35 at Scott Barnes) and Body Bling Moisturizing Shimmering Body Lotion ($42 at Scott Barnes) to give Lopez her signature glow. Body Bling is a shimmering pigmented lotion (not a self-tanner) that’s said to even out your skin tone, hide small imperfections and give you that lit-from-within glow. There are two shades; Original is darker than Platinum, so choose one depending on your skin tone or just what shade of glow you want to achieve. You can put it on your face and neck, as well, and it washes off at the end of the night.

The makeup artist used the rest of his line to finish Lopez’s face beat. He applied the shade Mango Fizz from his Chic Cheek Blush Palette ($58 at Scott Barnes) to Lopez’s eyes (yup, as eyeshadow) and the Sculpting and Contour Palette ($58 at Scott Barnes) to her face.

Of course, that’s not all the makeup he used. These are just the most glowy items. Lopez’s skin always looks so great and now we cracked the case on why.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.