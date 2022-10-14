How Are Jennifer Lopez’s Old Hollywood Waves This Smooth & Shiny?!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Thursday night was Ralph Lauren’s SS23 fashion show in Los Angeles, the first time the designer had a West Coast show. LA’s hottest stars came out decked out in classic Ralph Lauren, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Although we were supposed to be looking at clothes, we couldn’t help but notice how glossy, shiny and stunning J.Lo’s Old Hollywood-style waves were. Not to mention, her subtle glam makeup and fall-ready nails. Don’t worry — we got all the scoop.

Lopez’s glam team came out to do their thing, with Chris Appleton on hair, as usual. “Dream shine this evening with jlo,” he wrote on Instagram and shine is right. We’re dying to know how her strands got so glossy. It could be his favorite Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($44.93 at Amazon ), which wraps hair in a water-resistant barrier so strands are silky, glossy and frizz-free. He also enlisted Violet Teriti, a Russian hair/extension expert to add length and volume.

Makeup artist Scott Barnes was responsible for the glam, which consisted of bold lashes, glowy skin and a nude lip from his own brand — the J.Lo special. She knows what works and she sticks to it. She did switch up her nails, though. She traded in her nude and grey shades for a fall-ready wine color. Nail artist Tom Bachik shared his inspo:

“Last night’s look, pure Ralph Lauren. Makeup was clean and fresh. Hair perfection in glamorous waves,” he said. “Beautiful, classic, minimalist was the vibe and nails needed to complete the look. We went with Essie’s #424 Bordeaux to do just that! Short, strong, natural-shaped nails help the color pop. Paired with the Ralph Lauren black pinstripe dress and gold jewelry gave us timeless strength, sophistication, and style.”

You know what that means? Thanks to Essie, you can get J.Lo’s exact nail look for just $7 on Amazon .