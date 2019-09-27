I Promise You’ll Want J.Lo’s Gorgeous New Perfume On Your Vanity

Jennifer Lopez is having one hell of a year. Her movie Hustlers exceeded box office expectations and is earning the star Oscar buzz, and now she’s launched her 25th (!) perfume called Promise. At the New York City launch event for the fragrance, Lopez explained her inspiration behind Promise. “About a year or two ago, I was having dinner with Warren Buffet. He told me something that really resonated with me, that a brand is a promise,” she said. “I just feel like everything I put out in the world has to be a promise. We have to have promises to ourselves…I thought it was the perfect time in my life to name a fragrance Promise, because every time we create something new it’s a promise that it’s something that will make your life better, make you feel sexy and beautiful.”

Promise is beautiful. The pale pink fragrance bottle screams Jennifer Lopez, all the way back to her Glow by Jennifer Lopez days. That perfume was my personal favorite. I wore it every single day of high school and I felt so glam. Promise is a decidedly more mature fragrance from Lopez but just as sultry. The floral woody scent has top notes of Italian tangerine, pink berries and nashi pear, middle notes of orris, jasmine sambac and honeysuckle and a base of woods and amber.

“I also want to remind people to keep your promises to yourself,” Lopez said at the event, inspiring everyone around her. “That’s a super important thing that’s always been a motivating factor for me. ‘I promise I’m never going to give up or I’m going to grow in this area of my life, I’m going to be a better person in this area of my life.’ When you do that, you’re always challenging yourself to be better and better.”

Promise Eau de Parfum is available now for $45-$65 exclusively at Ulta.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.