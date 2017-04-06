So, Jennifer Lopez Just Got Early 2000s Bangs

Don’t panic—we’re not about to tell you that Jennifer Lopez went platinum blonde like every other celebrity this month, even though we’re positive she would totally pull it off. Nope, we’re here to report that Lopez is officially bringing back the side-swept, wispy bangs of your junior-high childhood for her obligatory spring hairstyle change, and we’re actually wondering why we ever grew out our bangs in the first place.

The actress-slash-singer-slash-dancer debuted the hairstyle last night in a selfie posted by Lopez’s long-time hairstylist Chris Appleton (whose clients include Ariana Grande, the Kardashians, and pretty much everyone else you follow on social). The picture, aptly captioned “BANG BANG 💥 @jlo,” shows Lopez with literally perfect skin—and we rarely ever deem anyone’s skin as perfect, but just freaking look at it—with face-framing layers and textured, side-swept bangs. Basically, Lopez has brought back one of our favorite trends from the 2000s, and we don’t have a problem with it.

Hopefully, Lopez’s new hairstyle means that we can bring back the side-swept-bangs look because, lets face it, we need a change, even if that means a revival of old trends. So if you aren’t ready to go platinum-blonde or cut your hair into a textured lob this spring, just show up to your next hair appointment with Lopez’s Instagram photo in hand—or, you know, your old middle-school yearbook. Same thing, right?