J.Lo’s Milk Bath Manicure Is The Easiest Nail Trend To Copy

There’s a reason we follow J.Lo’s ever-changing beauty looks. Although she has the best of the best beauty pros at her service, there’s something relatable and actually do-able about her hair colors and styles, as well as her manicures. You can take inspo from Jennifer Lopez’s nails and actually recreate the looks at home without needing professional nail artist Tom Bachik at your service.

To wit, Bachik posted a new look from his work on Lopez and we’re trying the look—stat. It’s similar to what’s called a “milk bath” manicure, which consists of colorful dried flowers embedded into milky white acrylic nails. It’s named after a bath you would take with creamy soap and flowers floating throughout the water. Lopez doesn’t have flowers in her manicure but the color is still that soft, milky white that feels fresh and seasonless.

Bachik used Bio Seaweed Gel in Be The Light. If you’re not a pro with at-home gels, Essie Nail Polish in Blanc ($7.87 at Amazon) will give you a similar creamy white look. It’s equal parts pretty and badass. It all depends on the styling and the wearer.

J.Lo has been going more natural-looking with her nails as of late, opting for almond-shaped shorter styles.

This is just when Bachik’s other clients, like Selena Gomez and Heidi Klum, are going for brights like green and coral for summer. Leave it to J.Lo to stray from the pack and do her own thing. Hey, at least it’s easier for us to steal her look.