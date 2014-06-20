Forget La Mer! Jennifer Lopez Is All About This Moisturizer

During the “Bennifer” days, it was widely reported that Jennifer Lopez loved Créme de La Mer so much that she used the pricey moisturizer from head to toe. Turns out JLo actually buys her face cream from the grocery store.

While appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” a viewer tweeted in, asking if it was true if the singer used $1,000 moisturizer (a 16.5 oz. jar of La Mer costs $1,900). Jennifer answered that she, in fact, buys her face cream from Whole Foods and that it’s Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream ($32.21, drhauschka.com). According to her, she’s been using the significantly less expensive product for several years now.

The moisturizer is a favorite among many celebrities. Jessica Alba recently told us she’s a fan. While we’re sure Jennifer has plenty of pricey products in her beauty routine, it turns out she’s pretty simple when it comes to her favorite day cream.

