J.Lo Shared a Rare Makeup-Free Moment on Christmas With Her Fam

There’s nothing more annoying than being told you look great “for your age.” It implies women are supposed to just shrivel up at a certain age dictated by society. That’s why I’m not going to say Jennifer Lopez looks amazing makeup-free for being 52 years old. The truth is, she looks great for any age in an adorable video she posted to her Instagram. She and her family are making Christmas waffles in the video and she’s giving us a peek inside their cute day at home.

The truth is, J.Lo does go seemingly makeup-free on Instagram but usually there’s an obvious filter on the photo. There’s nothing wrong with filters but we’re not fully getting to see the real Jenny from the Block. (Sorry, I’m a millennial.) Here, the filter seems to be gone and we get to see Lopez in all her mom glory. Celebs, they really are just like us. (Sort of.)

It’s safe to say Lopez is glowing in the video because she has great skin. She always has. And it turns out, she doesn’t need glam makeup or Instagram filters to achieve it. What does she do? Well, there’s some controversy with that answer. There are almost zero ultra-famous celebrities who don’t get some kind of medical intervention to look so good, such as Botox and fillers. And that’s OK! We’re all for doing what you want to do with your body.

But Lopez has credited olive oil as the secret to her glowing skin. OK! But instead of heading to the kitchen, you can shop Lopez’s own skincare brand, JLo Beauty, which has olive oil as a standout ingredient. There are also hydrating and anti-aging ingredients including hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide. We especially love the limited edition That Holiday Glow Hydrate + Brighten Duo ($44 at Sephora), which has a $91 value and is on sale. Achieving that J.Lo glow has never been easier.