Jennifer Lopez For L’Oreal Paris

There’s only so much you can do when you’re a 90’s diva who must grasp at straws to stay relevant, and Jennifer Lopez has ’em all beat. In the past six months, J. Lo has joined the judges’ table at American Idol, posed with her tots for trs cute Gucci ads and landed on Barbara Walters’ list of 10 most fascinating peeps. The latest addition to her resume is Global Ambassador for French beauty brand L’Oreal Paris.

According to WWD, her debut ad for the company’s haircare product Eversleek, will launch a new “intimate and more conversational” take on TV advertising in 2011. So what I wear and how the hair and makeup is and how I move and choose to move in the [ad] campaign says a lot for the product and what we are trying to portray, says Jenny from the Block. From what we hear, we wonder if this will involve out-bootying the Beyonce fragrance ad that was banned from British TV…