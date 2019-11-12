Jennifer Lopez’s New Cut Is Inspiring My Next Hair Appointment

It’s often hard to know when celebrities get a real cut or when they’re just removing long extensions. Though, it doesn’t really matter. We love it when any of our favorite stars switch up their hair and inspire us to make a change. That’s how I felt when I saw Jennifer Lopez’s lob. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a photo of the actress’ new look to his Instagram, in which she’s showing off her highlighted blonde hair that falls right below her shoulders. It’s the perfect long bob (or lob) length.

Lopez often wears long blonde extensions so when she removes them, the change is pretty drastic. It looks like Appleton also gave her a chop with long layers that showcases the bright blonde pieces in her beachy, highlighted hair. It’s modern, it’s cool but it’s still totally J.Lo. Sure, she’s gone short before but this lob feels freash and new somehow. That seems to be Appleton’s gift.

It seems everyone and their mother is going short as of late. Even Appleton’s other client, Kim Kardashian, has been rocking a bob with a ’90s twist. And she’s not the only one. Just take a look at Selena Gomez’s bob, as well as Lucy Liu and Kaia Gerber‘s recent looks.

The Hustlers actress took to Instagram to debut her mid-length chop as well, writing: “These guys…doing what they do…”

We don’t know if she’ll be keeping the chic length but it’s looking great so far.