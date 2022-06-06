J.Lo Just Nailed the Perfect Nude Lip on the Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

No one does nude like J.Lo. We’re talking lipstick, of course. Jennifer Lopez hit the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet Sunday night looking stunning with her signature nude lip and rosy pink cheeks. She was there to receive the Generation Award which “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” according to MTV.

“I look at those movies and see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with,” Lopez said while accepting her award. “You’re only as good as the people that you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard.” She wore an MÔNOT gown with DSW shoes (love that high-low mix!).

Lopez’s usual glam team brought their A-game. Chris Appleton gave her the classic J.Lo waist-length waves, while Mary Phillips delivered the glowy face beat — including the most perfect nude lip we’ve ever seen.

Luckily, we know exactly how to copy Lopez’s glossy nude lips, as well as the rest of her bronze makeup. Phillips used all Pat McGrath Labs makeup with Tweezerman tools. She applied the new Divine Blush Duo in Paradise Glow across Lopez’s cheeks and the Divine Glow Highlighter in Golden Moonlight to the cheekbones. Both of these products are out June 17!

For her lips — what we’re all waiting for — Phillips lined them with Perma Gel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural ($29 at Sephora) and applied MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy ($23 at Sephora) on top. To amp up the shine, she topped it off with Lust: GLOSS in Nude Negligee ($29 at Sephora).

These products create Lopez’s perfect nude lip but of course, “nude” is based on your skin tone. Luckily, Pat McGrath Labs has flesh-toned lipstick for all skin tones. We’re obsessed with Lust: GLOSS in Flesh 6 ($29 at Sephora) on those with deep-dark skin. It’s gorgeous!