J.Lo’s Lavender Eyeshadow and Nails Deserve Your Undivided Attention

If you’re loving pastel beauty for spring as much as we are, Jennifer Lopez’s lavender makeup is going to be your new favorite look. Manicurist Tom Bachik shared a gorgeous photo of the performer to Instagram, sharing how her light purple eyeshadow perfectly matches her nails. “Pretty in purple. A vivid lavender #monochromatic look for @jlo,” he wrote. We’re not surprised by this big reveal, to be honest. Lopez has been slaying her beauty looks as of late and Bachik has some serious nail skills. The two of them together? Genius.

If Bachik’s name sounds familiar to you, he’s responsible for Lana Condor’s periwinkle nails In STYLECASTER‘s self-love digital issue. (Have you checked it out yet?) He also has his own nail polish collab, Tom Bachik for LVX 4-Piece Nail Red Carpet Color Kit ($36.36 at QVC). It doesn’t seem like he used this collection on Lopez but maybe there’s a lavender shade coming up we don’t know about yet. (Let’s hope!)

For her makeup, Scott Barnes kept most of his client’s look simple, with nude lips and glowy cheeks. This lets that bold purple eye stand out. Hairstylist Chris Appleton swept Lopez’s hair up in a high topknot, which we know she loves. We don’t know just yet where Lopez is going with this stunning look but it’s just a matter of time before she posts about it on her own Instagram account. With award season mostly over, celebrity beauty looks have slowed down a bit. But Jenner Lopez? She never takes a break.

