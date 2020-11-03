Jennifer Lopez Created This Hair Mask to Deal With Her Own Damaged Hair

Jennifer Lopez is taking over everything in your beauty routine—right down to your hair. Before JLo Beauty launches, Lopez is working with Hers on a hair mask and scalp scrub to help deal with her own hair. You see how much the star switches it up, getting highlights and extensions, not to mention all those hot tools.

“That’s why I was excited to team up with [Hers], Lopez told Today. “It was actually such an organic thing to share some of my best-kept hair care secrets and to create these active, very transformative products that anyone can use.” She worked with the company to develop these two products that feel more now than ever.

“The scrub is detoxifying and it targets the buildup of product, oil and dead skin on the scalp,” she said. “It smells like a sunny day in a botanical garden, which is something idyllic that people may be craving right now.” Lopez told Today that all the stress on her own hair helped inspire the collection.

“The hair mask is formulated with keratin to help repair damage on overworked hair,” she said. “It’s ultra-hydrating and it works to smooth the rough strands. If I’m really working a lot and I feel like my hair is going through a lot, I do [this mask] twice a week.”

Dying to try it out for yourself? Here’s your rundown and how to shop, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rapid Repair Hair Mask

You just need five minutes for this hydrating mask to fight frizz with coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, murumuru seed butter and cupuacu butter.

Detox Scalp Scrub

If you use a little too much dry shampoo, this exfoliating sugar scalp scrub will remove excess oil and build-up with salicylic acid and sugar granules. Aloe vera will ensure your scalp stays hydrated as it’s exfoliated.