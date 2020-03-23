13 of Jennifer Lopez’s Most Iconic Hairstyles

From Jenny from the Block to A-list movie star, Jennifer Lopez has come a long way since the ’90s. We stan both J.Lo’s, of course. So much so, that we decided to take a trip back and look at Lopez’s hairstyles from that iconic time until today. The triple-threat follows trends to a point, including chunky highlights and balayage, but she also knows exactly what she likes and over decades, sticks to it.

Look up “bronde” in the dictionary and you’ll find Jennifer Lopez. She’s always flirted in between brunette and blonde hues, most often blending both in either a subtle or high-contrast way. She’s been rocking this hair color since the ’90s and now in 2020, it’s back again and she’s slipping right back into the trend. Yes, you could call her a trendsetter. It’s the same with her hair length, as well. She looks just as chic with a blunt bob as she does with waist-length strands. And when she shows off her natural curls? Actual perfection.

For the red carpet, Lopez favors severe updos that might look intense on someone else but look glam as hell on her. If you’re heading to a prom, wedding or any night out, Lopez has all the updo inspiration you’ll need. This is thanks in part to hairstylist Chris Appleton and colorist Tracey Cunningham, part of her more recent glam team. Bookmark this page and check back to copy some of her looks or show your stylist for your next big chop.

