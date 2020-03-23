StyleCaster
13 of Jennifer Lopez’s Most Iconic Hairstyles

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Shutterstock.

From Jenny from the Block to A-list movie star, Jennifer Lopez has come a long way since the ’90s. We stan both J.Lo’s, of course. So much so, that we decided to take a trip back and look at Lopez’s hairstyles from that iconic time until today. The triple-threat follows trends to a point, including chunky highlights and balayage, but she also knows exactly what she likes and over decades, sticks to it.

Look up “bronde” in the dictionary and you’ll find Jennifer Lopez. She’s always flirted in between brunette and blonde hues, most often blending both in either a subtle or high-contrast way. She’s been rocking this hair color since the ’90s and now in 2020, it’s back again and she’s slipping right back into the trend. Yes, you could call her a trendsetter. It’s the same with her hair length, as well. She looks just as chic with a blunt bob as she does with waist-length strands. And when she shows off her natural curls? Actual perfection.

For the red carpet, Lopez favors severe updos that might look intense on someone else but look glam as hell on her. If you’re heading to a prom, wedding or any night out, Lopez has all the updo inspiration you’ll need. This is thanks in part to hairstylist Chris Appleton and colorist Tracey Cunningham, part of her more recent glam team. Bookmark this page and check back to copy some of her looks or show your stylist for your next big chop.

 

 

jennifer lopez bob

Shutterstock.

At the 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards

jennifer lopez bun

Shutterstock.

At the 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards

jennifer lopez topknot

Shutterstock.

At the 2018 Second Act film premiere

jennifer lopez updo

Shutterstock.

At the 2018 American Music Awards

jennifer lopez long hair

Shutterstock.

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

jennifer lopez 72 golden globes

Shutterstock.

At the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

jennifer lopez 2012

Shutterstock.

At Paris Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2013

jennifer lopez 2011

Shutterstock.

At the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards

jennifer lopez 2003 oscars

Shutterstock.

At the 2003 Oscars

jennifer lopez 2002

Shutterstock.

At the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

jennifer lopez curly hair

Shutterstock.

At the 2001 Angel Eyes Film Premiere After Party

jennifer lopez bandana

Shutterstock.

At the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards

jennifer lopez 1999

Shutterstock.

At a 1999 album launch

