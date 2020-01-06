You Have to See Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes Hair From the Back

It’s not every award show we get an iconic J.Lo moment but Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globes beauty look for 2020 proves the star should be at every single event. Jenny from the Block is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper, in Hustlers. The career-defining role cemented Lopez’s spot at every film event this season. We’re extremely thankful for it, naturally.

Lopez hit the 77th Golden Globes red carpet in a Valentino Couture gown (resembling a present), turning heads with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. She’s wearing her hair slicked-back, as she loves to do. But when she turns around, we’re—BAM—hit with an oversized braided bun courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton.

He shared a great shot of the look to his Instagram, revealing he used Dyson Hair tools and Color Wow hair products.

Lopez’s iconic J.Lo glow is courtesy of makeup artist Scott Barnes using all-new palettes from his own beauty line. We love the way the smokey purple eyeshadow makes her eyes pop. And then there’s that perfect nude lip, of course.

Last week, Lopez attended the Palm Springs Film Festival as a glam kick-off to award season. Lopez wore major false lashes with light pink makeup and a big chignon.

We can’t wait to see what she does for the Oscars.

