News: Jennifer Lopez’s Natural Hair Look; The Young Hollywood Awards

This is what you’d call a rare sighting: We can’t remember the last time we saw Jennifer Lopez sporting her natural curly, shoulder-length hair… or if there ever was a last time. [People]

Talk about a pregnancy glow! Zoe Saldana looked beyond radiant during a “Good Morning America” taping Monday morning. [Us]

One writer explores the connection between race and cosmetic surgery. [NY Mag]

Need some punchy hair and makeup inspiration? Look no further than these stunning celeb looks from the Young Hollywood Awards. [Beauty High]