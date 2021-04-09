J.Lo Is Blonder Than Ever In Her New Coach Sunglass Campaign

Since the early 2000s, J.Lo has played around with shades of bronde hair—that’s brown and blonde together. But now, Jennifer Lopez’s blonde hair is out and in full effect in her new Coach “Coach It Forward” spring campaign photographed by Renell Medrano. It’s brighter than ever and looks great on her paired with these new sunnies and optical frames.

According to Coach, this campaign tells a story of the “power of positivity, collective action, and the everyday recognition” for the people in our lives. Her makeup is low-key and natural to allow the sunnies to do the talking. Her hair is pulled back with bright pieces hanging down around her face. We’re going to say she’s team side part because she looks so good.

Lopez is seen rocking her frames in a phone booth, as is basketball star Jeremy Lin. Look, I don’t know anything about sports or athletes but I know he looks hot.

If you’re in the market for new sunglasses since summer is right around the corner, now might be a great time. Not to mention, Mother’s Day is coming. These Old Hollywood-style sunglasses would look amazing on any face shape and the purple shade is so unique. Lopez is wearing the Sculpted Signature Hexagon Sunglasses inspired by Coach’s iconic Signature pattern. They also come in Dark Tortoise and Black.

Lin is wearing the Hangtag Square Sunglasses, a vintage-inspired tortoiseshell frame with a hangtag detail that references the leather Coach tag.

Coach is bringing it right now and we continue to be compressed with the new offerings. And these two can #bless us with gorgeous new photos anytime.