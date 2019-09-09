You Have to See Jennifer Lopez’s Sleek AF Blonde Lob

Though she always looks great, you wouldn’t really call Jennifer Lopez as a style chameleon. She knows what works for her and usually doesn’t stray very far from it. Until now, that is. Lopez hit up the Hustlers premiere in Toronto with a short blonde bob—shorter and lighter than we’ve seen on her in a long time, if ever. Stylist Chris Appleton is responsible for the sleek ‘do. He shared a shot on Instagram of her in the car on the way to the premiere. “Getting @jlo glam shiny and short,” he wrote. And wow, shiny it is. How did he do it? Well, he’s a quick rundown.

Appleton applied Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment ($28 at Amazon) to Lopez’s damp hair, going section by section. “It’s important to use it on damp hair…and ensure the hair is completely saturated,” he says. Next up is the blow dry. He used Dyson Supersonic hair dryer professional edition ($449.99 at Dyson) to create a smooth finish, blowing hair downwards using a comb to diminish frizz.

Once Lopez’s hair was dry, Appleton applied Color Wow Style on Steroids ($24 on Amazon) all over the hair to protect strands from the heat. He then flat-ironed her hair straight. He finished the look with Color Wow Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment ($20 on Amazon) for an ultra-polished finish. The result is a totally new look for Lopez.

Now, how excited are you about Hustlers? The movie is out this Friday, September 13.

