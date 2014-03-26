Jennifer Lopez’ Secret to Staying Ageless

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez wants to prove, other than she’s still “Jenny from the block,” it’s that she hasn’t aged.

In promoting her latest music video for the single, “I Luh Ya Papi,” the 44-year-old has been Instagramming throwback photos of herself, comparing them with how she looks today. And while some may be put off by these “look at me” posts, proudly flaunting off her ageless features, well, they’re actually true.

And we’re not just talking about the topknot she’s wearing in her latest video, the same one that also made an appearance in 2001’s “I’m Real.”

“Indeed Jennifer appears to have turned back time in the video for ‘I Luh Ya Papi,’ as she also wears a jumpsuit very similar to the trademark Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000,” reports the Daily Mail. “The singer opens up in the video for her latest single, taken from her upcoming eighth studio album, in a skin tight, plunging jumpsuit cut from a similar green jungle print to the iconic, revealing dress she wore at the turn of the millennium. Strutting across the room with a powerful stride, Jennifer looks even better than she did back in 2000.”

And what’s the secret to that J. Lo-glow, aside from wearing outfits similar to what she wore over a decade ago? For starters, the mother of 5-year-old twins follows a strict beauty regimen to keep her features flawless.

“I’m a big believer in the basics. Less is more,” explains Lopez to Allure. “I get my cleanser from my dermatologist. I need a great cleanser because I’ve had to wear a lot of makeup for so many years. I use a very mild makeup remover and a very basic sunscreen-moisturizer combo, I and I try to get lots of sleep.”

Sounds simple, right? Well, there’s also one fancy cream she swears by.

We’ve revealed that one of Lopez’s favorite skincare products is Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream, a rich daily moisturizer that promises to protect against dryness and irritation, all while soothing skin from weather damage. It features avocado oil, as well as extracts from rose petal and rosehip to keep skin smooth, supple, and blemish-free.

As for her trimmed physique? You can thank celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson for that. She tells HollywoodLife.com that Lopez gets her exercise for an hour each day and cannot go two days without working out.

“30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of muscular structure,” adds Anderson on Lopez’s routine.

Lopez’s no-nonsense approach to staying young may not be for everyone, but the results show. See Lopez through the years here.

More from Fox News Magazine:

Jennifer Lopez Channels Old Hollywood in W Magazine

Can Rosehip Oil Give You Supermodel Skin?

WATCH: How to Look Younger (Without Surgery or Injections)