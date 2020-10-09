Apparently, Jennifer Lopez Uses this $7 Drugstore Staple for Dry Skin

It looks like Jennifer Lopez doesn’t only use luxury items. At least if her leaked beauty rider is accurate. Celebrity tea account Deux Moi posted Lopez’s beauty rider which shows she requests Aquaphor in addition to other higher-end items. Not familiar with riders? Well, they’re a list of items a celebrity requires when performing at a venue or appearing on a talk show or shooting a movie. Basically, a list of demands. (Though it’s not usually seen as a negative thing.)

If this leaked rider is to be believed, then we know all about Lopez’s skin care routine and how she always looks so damn good all the time. Of course, she uses luxe skin care but also some more accessible items. It’s not just skin care. She also allegedly asks for hair care, body and bath products too. Some of them might even be your favorites. (They’re definitely mine!)

If you’re anything like me and you need to get your hands on some of Lopez’s favorites, you can shop them below! It’s not the entire list but a few ones we at Stylecaster love, too. You cannot go wrong with any of these!

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream

Those with dry and sensitive skin love this ultra-hydrating daily face cream.

Lancer Skincare Younger Pure Youth Serum

This anti-aging serum uses plant-based retinoids, retinoate and glycolic acid to firm skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkes and brighten hyperpigmentation.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

This dry skin favorite can be used all over. We especially love it on our hands, feet and elbows.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

It’s safe to say Lopez has dry skin based on all these ultra-hydrating products.

Ardell Demi Wispies False Eyelashes

Based on this rider, it looks like J.Lo likes Wispies Demi N3 and individuals in long and medium.

Oribe Rock Hard Gel

Lopez requests a lot of Oribe, including this strong hold gel.

Scott Barnes Body Bling Platinum

Lopez’s longtime makeup artist created this shimmering body lotion with a pearl base and champagne highlights.

Redken Diamond Oil Deep Facets Intensive Treatment

This oil-enriched mask is great for damaged hair.

Chapstick Classic Original Lip Balm

Who doesn’t need a few classic Chapstick tubes around?

Hermès Eau des Merveilles Body Cream

This rich body cream has an earthy scent.