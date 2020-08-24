Jennifer Lopez Is the Next Celeb to Launch a Beauty Line & We Can’t Wait for This One

Now we can all get that J.Lo glow. Yes, it feels like every single celebrity is launching a makeup collection and it’s a bit exausting. But Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line we can get behind. While some celebrity makeup lines don’t make a ton of sense, Lopez’s absolutely does. Her beauty looks are iconic going all the way back to the early 1990s. If you’re a millennial, you wanted her bronze, glowing skin and frosty lipstick all though high school. We’re sure the new line will be a bit more modern but we wouldn’t hate a new bronzer, TBH.

In her newest Instagram post, Lopez is sitting on her porch, wearing a ruffled LoveShackFancy dress and looking glowy AF. Her skin is bronzed to perfection and she’s wearing her signature nude lip. Peep her caption: “Sunset glow…#JLoBeauty coming soon.” Ah! It’s real, people. According to a trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will sell cosmetics and skin care.

Two years ago, Lopez collaborated with Inglot Cosmetics on a successful makeup collection. Back then, she even teased an upcoming skin care collection. In fact, she’s been teasing us for years. Earlier this month, she shared a seemingly makeup-free video in which she said how “grateful” she felt for what’s to come. We’re not sure if that means skin care is coming first or she’ll roll out some makeup, including a glowy bronzer?

Although we’re seriously stoked for JLo Beauty, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t have a little celebrity beauty brand fatigue. With Rihanna recently rolling out Fenty Skin, TikTok star Addison Rae launching a makeup line with Ipsy, and the news that Kim Kardashian is also getting into the skin care game, the market is seriously saturated. That being said, JLo Beauty is sure to be a big success.