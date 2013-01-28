Get Jennifer Lawrence’s Side-Swept Curls From the SAG Awards

Jennifer Lawrence may have had walking pneumonia last night at the SAG Awards, but she certainly didn’t let it show on the red carpet. The actress (who took home the award in the best actress category) joined many of the ladies with the side-swept trend but took it up a notch by adding twist to the back of the hairstyle. Her hairstylist Mark Townsend noted that he was inspired by Old Hollywood glamour and he wanted Jennifer’s hair to show that influence and inspiration, while still maintaining a young and modern look as well.

Below, Townsend describes for us exactly how to get the look at home (or for your next event). This style is also a great addition to your look if you’ve simply got unruly curls and need a way to keep them tamed – you don’t have to go for the full red carpet look, but can adjust it a bit for everyday.

“To get her side-swept waves, I started by applying a nickel size amount of the new Dove Color Care Leave On Conditioner into Jennifer’s damp hair; she’s colored her hair so much lately so her hair needs added moisture and protection. Next, I loaded her hair with the Dove Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse and blow dried with a large round brush. To give her hair a loose wave, I wrapped sections of hair varying from 2 to 5 inches around a 1 1/4 inch curling iron, leaving the ends out.”

“Then, I took a small amount of Dove Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum in my hands, rubbed my hands together, and then raked my fingers through the waves to break them up and give the hair amazing shine. I then took the hair from the right side, twisted it, and then pinned it in the back with a few bobby pins. To give the hair a cool, lived-in texture I sprayed Oribe Dry Texture Spray from mid-length to ends and scrunched with my hands. As always, I finished by spraying Dove Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray liberally all over to keep her hair in place all night and give the hair even more shine.”