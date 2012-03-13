Get Jennifer Lawrence’s Look From ‘The Hunger Games’ Premiere

After last night’s Hunger Games LA premiere, we may have a new red carpet favorite. While many of the young stars of the film came out dressed to impress, Jennifer Lawrence’s entire look was in a word — stunning. Between her floor length Prabal Gurung off-the-runway, gold lamé gown to her Jennifer Behr hair accessories, we had a hard time finding anything to critique. So after a bit of Twitterverse research, we found out everything you’ll want to know about Jennifer’s entire look — top to bottom.

Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend styled Jennifer’s hair in a seemingly simple chignon, until you looked at it from behind. “I took two Jennifer Behr headbands and braided them into her hair, and then pinned the braid into a bun,” explained Townsend. His expert tip? To ensure the bobby pins hold in place spray them with Dove Refresh+Care Invigorating Dry Shampoo for an extra hold.

The smoldering eye Jennifer rocked on the red carpet can be accredited to Jillian Dempsey, Avon’s Global Color Director. Jillian created the focal point of Jennifer’s makeup look with a dramatic eye that was sultry but not too harsh. The softer, taupe tones used around her eyes complimented Jennifer’s gold gown and blonde hair and was perfectly balanced with her soft peachy/pink lip. Jillian noted that she chose a deep black liner to give the eyes a strong focus and used a feathering brush to apply a cream, golden shadow, blending both of the textures together creating a multidimensional effect and making it the highlight of the look.

What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s real life “Girl On Fire” look?

Hair Image via @PrabalGurung