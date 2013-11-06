Jennifer Lawrence and the Pixie Cut: The Photo Making Us Squeal

When Jennifer Lawrence posted the above photo to her Facebook account today, we couldn’t help but wonder: Wig or real life, in the flesh pixie haircut? “The Hunger Games” star debuted her trendy long bob haircut from hairstylist Mark Townsend earlier this year, and with a constant tug-of-war happening between blonde and brunette hair color for movie roles, it’s clear that Lawrence isn’t shy when it comes to changing up her hair.

This week, Pamela Anderson and Kristin Chenoweth both debuted new pixie haircuts, and the picture Jennifer posted seems as though she’s the third blonde actress to join the pixie club this week. Whether it’s a wig or a real chop, one thing is for sure: The “girl on fire” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Stay tuned for further updates on Jennifer’s hair!

