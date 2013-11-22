Best of the Week: Jennifer Lawrence’s Pink Lip, Karlie Kloss’ Updo, More

Hollywood had their hands full this week with movie premiere after movie premiere and the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards. Every single lady looked fabulous, but we couldn’t help but notice a similarity among many of the women — the similarity being bold lips.

The stunning stars put their own unique spin on the trend, choosing shades like matte red, deep berry and even hot pink. If you didn’t trust us before, hopefully you’ll believe us now that bold lips are here to stay. Click through the slideshow above and check out our favorite celebrity pouts, as well as plenty of other gorgeous trends.

