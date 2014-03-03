Exactly How to Get Jennifer Lawrence’s Cat Eye From the Oscars

One of the main reasons we love Jennifer Lawrence so much is that she’s so relatable. Sure, the girl’s got a mantle full of acting awards and she’s gutsy enough to chop all of her hair off into a pixie haircut, but she always manages to make us feel like we can do what she’s doing. At the 2014 Oscars, her red carpet look was stunning, but it also happened to be a very wearable look we can steal.

MORE: Jared Leto’s Oscars Hair: How to Get His Waves For Yourself

To get Jennifer’s look at home, begin with Dior Capture Totale Triple-Correcting Serum Foundation for a smooth base and apply Vibrant Color Powder Blush in in Cocktail Peach. As for the cat eye, Jennifer wore the Diorshow Art Pen Intense Professional Felt-Tip Eyeliner in Catwalk Black flicked up towards the outer corner, and the eye was finished with Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Over Black. Her natural lip that gives off a “my lips but better” feel was the new Dior Addict Fluid Stick in Mirage, and it’s the perfect color for every day or hitting a red carpet (if you happen to be doing that any time soon).

Image via Jeff Vespa/Wire Image