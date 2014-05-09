Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Lawrence Covers Marie Claire, Use a Mascara Wand for Your Manicure, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The surprise tool that can give you perfectly smooth cuticles? A mascara wand. [Fashionista]

2. “Parks and Recreation” actress Aubrey Plaza got an ombre bob and the girl looks good. [Daily Makeover]

3. According to Jennifer Lawrence, a girl who “just shaves her shins and not her thighs” is a realistic character in a movie, and we couldn’t agree more. Read the rest of her interview from June’s issue of Marie Claire. [Marie Claire]

4. Looking for a new lip color for spring? These stains tested by The Beauty Department are a lovely start. [The Beauty Department]

5. Are you exfoliating correctly? Learn the right way here. [Byrdie]