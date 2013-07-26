Best of the Week: Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Morrison & More Try Braided Updos

From Comic Con to Italian film festivals, the stars caught our attention all week long with each beauty look more stunning than the next. In order to keep cool in the midst of this hot, HOT summer, the celebrities decided it was all about the updo this week. Don’t worry, they didn’t skimp on the bright pops of color either.

Whether you’ve been looking for the perfect pompadour to recreate or the perfect shade of orange lipstick, we have it all for you in this week’s chosen best. Click through the slideshow above for even more celebrity beauty inspiration!

