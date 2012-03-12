Get Jennifer Lawrence’s Hair During ‘The Hunger Games’ National Mall Tour

For a girl that has the eyes of the entire world trained on her, we think Jennifer Lawrence is holding it together remarkably well. If her snarky interview humor and calm composure isn’t enough to convince you, then just take a look at the her hair while on the Hunger Games national mall tour — perfection!

We’ve been tracking her highlights closely as she has been making the transition from a matte brown (a necessary accessory for Katniss) to her now warm blonde hue. So now that she has the color set, what about the style? Thankfully, we got the details on the many hairstyles on Lawrence throughout her mall tour of America from hairstylist David Babaii.

In Plantation, FL, Babaii created a high flirty ponytail. To create this look, he applied mousse to damp hair and blow dried with a medium round brush concentrating at the root area to achieve maximum volume and lift.He continued to blow dry the hair using a round brush before lifting up the hair into a high ponytail. With a tail comb, he then lifted the top area gently from the ponytail to create a Brigitte Bardot bump for some height.

In Seattle, WA, hairstylist Babaii created a “Bohemian Brigitte Bardot.” To achieve this he sprayed IT&LY HAIRFASHION’s Pure Texture throughout the hair prior to blow drying. Using a large round brush he blow dried the hair in sections creating loose spiral waves and then brushed them through.

In Bloomington, MN, Babaii created a half up, half down Brigitte Bardot look. After drying her hair using his fingers to create defined texture he took the top and sides lifting them slightly before securing with pins for a slight bump. Then the bottom section was curled with a large barrel curling iron to create loose waves.

Which one of these Brigitte Bardot inspired looks is your favorite on Lawrence? Let us know in the comments section below!